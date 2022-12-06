What the papers say – December 6

British newspapers

Tuesday’s front pages carry reactions to the latest promo of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s documentary and reports that the Prime Minister abandoned key parts of his house-building targets due to backbench rebellion.

The Daily Mail, Daily Express, The Sun and Daily Star all splash with Harry and Meghan’s six-part series due for release this week which details the couple’s experience as working royals.

Front page: All-out war! Now Harry says Palace played 'dirty game' #TomorrowsPaperToday

On tomorrow's front page: Four major fibs in Meghan Markle and Harry's Netflix doc exposed as experts slam plot to 'destroy monarchy with lies'

Elsewhere, The Daily Telegraph, The Guardian and The Independent say Rishi Sunak ditched compulsory house-building targets for local areas after 60 Conservative MPs threatened to vote against his flagship Levelling Up and Regeneration Bill.

The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph:'Sunak abandons housing target'#TomorrowsPapersToday

Guardian front page, Tuesday 6 December 2022: PM backs down on housing goals in face of pressure from Tory MPs

Independent digital front: Sunak caves to pressurefrom rebels on housing #TomorrowsPapersToday

Five million patients were unable to book a GP appointment when they tried to make one in October, according to analysis in The Times.

Times: Rail union delivers more misery with a Christmas Eve strike #TomorrowsPapersToday

Metro writes that thousands of rail services have been “axed in secret” after passengers had already paid to travel.

Tomorrow's Paper Today ? GHOST TRAIN TICKETS SCANDAL ? Thousands of services axed in secret… after passengers have paid to travel#TomorrowsPapersToday

Antibiotics could be given out as a blanket prevention measure in primary schools where there have been cases of strep A after eight children were believed to have died from the infection, i reports.

Tuesday's front page: Antibiotics en masse for children in Strep A schools

The Daily Mirror says England captain Harry Kane has had to reassure worried team-mates after Raheem Sterling’s home was broken into while the international was in Qatar.

Tuesday's Front Page: Keep Calm And Carry On ??????? England captain reassures worried team-mates after Sterling break-in shock.#TomorrowsPaperToday

And the Financial Times writes that an oil-tanker jam has formed off the coast of Turkey after the start of the Russian oil cap.