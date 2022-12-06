US Government advises Anne Sacoolas not to attend sentencing hearing

Harry Dunn death

The US Government has advised Harry Dunn’s killer not to attend her sentencing hearing and a renewed application for her to appear via video-link has been granted.

Anne Sacoolas was driving on the wrong side of the road when she crashed her Volvo and killed the 19-year-old motorcyclist in August 2019.

The 45-year-old pleaded guilty to causing death by careless driving in October, where sentencing judge Mrs Justice Cheema-Grubb urged her to return to Britain to face justice.

Court artist drawing of Mrs Justice Bobbie Cheema-Grubb making her comments at the Old Bailey in London, after US citizen Anne Sacoolas (on screen right) pleaded guilty, via video-link from the United States, to causing Harry Dunn’s death by dangerous driving. (Elizabeth Cook/PA)

But confirming a renewed application for her to appear via video-link had been granted, a court spokesman said: “The application made jointly by the prosecution and defence for Mrs Sacoolas to participate and be sentenced by live link, has been renewed.

“The defence have supplied material in support of the application including evidence that Mrs Sacoolas’ government employer has advised her not to attend in person.