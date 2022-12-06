Notification Settings

Reality TV star goes on trial accused of sharing secretly recorded sex tape

Stephen Bear denies voyeurism and two counts of disclosing private sexual photographs and films.

Reality TV star Stephen Bear has gone on trial accused of sharing a secretly recorded sex tape.

Bear, who appeared in Ex On The Beach, denies voyeurism and two counts of disclosing private sexual photographs and films.

The 32-year-old, of Loughton in Essex, who won Celebrity Big Brother in 2016, arrived at Chelmsford Crown Court in a chauffeur-driven white Rolls Royce.

He wore a pink suit, black fur coat and sunglasses as he made his way into the court building on Tuesday morning.

Stephen Bear court case
Reality TV star Stephen Bear arrives at Chelmsford Crown Court, Essex (Joe Giddens/PA)

The charges allege private intimate images were recorded in Loughton without the complainant’s consent and that Bear later shared footage online.

The alleged offences are said to have taken place in August and November 2020.

Representatives of the complainant, Georgia Harrison, said she has waived her right to anonymity in relation to the case.

Ms Harrison, 27, has appeared on shows such as The Only Way Is Essex, Love Island and Olivia Meets Her Match.

Stephen Bear court case
The barrister also asked if jurors have ‘subscribed to Stephen Bear’s OnlyFans account’ and if they have ‘paid to view content on OnlyFans that’s related to Stephen Bear’ (Joe Giddens/PA)

A jury of nine men and three women was sworn in on Tuesday.

Prosecutor Jacqueline Carey KC asked potential jurors, before they swore an oath or affirmation, if they followed Bear or Ms Harrison on social media.

She said both Bear and Ms Harrison have “at times appeared on TV reality shows”.

The barrister also asked if jurors have “subscribed to Stephen Bear’s OnlyFans account” and if they have “paid to view content on OnlyFans that’s related to Stephen Bear”.

There was a shaking of heads from prospective jurors before 12 were selected to hear the trial and sworn in.

The prosecution will open its case later on Tuesday.

