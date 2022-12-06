Proportion of UK adults who smoke cigarettes, by local area

This list has been ranked from highest to lowest, and reads from left to right: name of local authority; estimated proportion of people aged 18 and over who were current smokers in 2021; estimated proportion (in brackets) of people aged 18 and over who were current smokers in 2020.

Fenland 27.8% (22.8%)

Hastings 25.8% (17.0%)

Mansfield 24.8% (22.2%)

North Lanarkshire 24.3% (21.5%)

Dover 23.4% (17.5%)

Corby 23.3% (23.4%)

Hull 22.0% (20.6%)

Ipswich 22.0% (18.9%)

Burnley 21.2% (24.1%)

Rossendale 20.9% (17.8%)

Blackpool 20.6% (23.2%)

Harlow 20.5% (14.9%)

Norwich 20.2% (16.7%)

Glasgow 20.0% (21.4%)

Doncaster 19.6% (19.4%)

Hyndburn 19.5% (9.5%)

South Holland 19.4% (19.4%)

Gloucester 19.4% (21.1%)

Oldham 19.3% (14.9%)

King’s Lynn and West Norfolk 19.3% (14.4%)

Tameside 19.2% (18.3%)

Crawley 19.2% (24.9%)

Blaenau Gwent 19.2% (18.0%)

Belfast 19.2% (17.4%)

Barrow-in-Furness 19.0% (14.5%)

Teignbridge 19.0% (11.4%)

West Lothian 18.9% (20.3%)

Erewash 18.6% (9.8%)

Worthing 18.6% (17.5%)

West Dunbartonshire 18.6% (18.9%)

Enfield 18.5% (13.3%)

Merthyr Tydfil 18.5% (15.4%)

Bolton 18.4% (16.6%)

City of London 18.3% (n/a)

Canterbury 18.2% (8.7%)

Renfrewshire 18.2% (15.6%)

Sandwell 18.1% (14.4%)

Broxtowe 18.0% (14.6%)

Middlesbrough 17.9% (15.7%)

North Ayrshire 17.9% (15.9%)

Copeland 17.8% (18.1%)

Ribble Valley 17.8% (12.7%)

Liverpool 17.8% (18.4%)

Chorley 17.6% (18.8%)

Hartlepool 17.3% (17.7%)

Sedgemoor 17.3% (19.9%)

Somerset West and Taunton 17.3% (10.0%)

Dundee City 17.3% (16.7%)

Redditch 17.1% (15.4%)

Ashford 17.1% (14.5%)

Barnsley 17.0% (16.1%)

Rotherham 16.9% (15.2%)

Thanet 16.9% (18.1%)

Inverclyde 16.9% (16.7%)

Manchester 16.8% (21.4%)

Wellingborough 16.8% (10.5%)

Rother 16.7% (17.9%)

Gravesham 16.7% (16.6%)

Clackmannanshire 16.6% (15.1%)

Ceredigion 16.6% (16.9%)

Torfaen 16.6% (15.2%)

North East Lincolnshire 16.5% (18.4%)

Nottingham 16.5% (16.4%)

Stoke-on-Trent 16.5% (17.2%)

Bristol 16.4% (18.0%)

Fermanagh and Omagh 16.4% (11.3%)

South Tyneside 16.3% (18.0%)

County Durham 16.2% (16.5%)

Warwick 16.1% (12.0%)

Birmingham 16.1% (19.4%)

Knowsley 16.0% (14.7%)

North Kesteven 16.0% (13.5%)

Amber Valley 15.9% (15.0%)

Bolsover 15.9% (16.0%)

Caerphilly 15.9% (17.1%)

Reading 15.8% (13.9%)

South Ayrshire 15.8% (14.0%)

Rugby 15.7% (10.7%)

Wychavon 15.7% (8.1%)

Newcastle upon Tyne 15.6% (15.2%)

Rochdale 15.6% (17.8%)

Wakefield 15.6% (20.3%)

Blackburn with Darwen 15.5% (17.0%)

Allerdale 15.5% (11.7%)

Scarborough 15.5% (14.7%)

Malvern Hills 15.5% (8.8%)

Plymouth 15.5% (19.1%)

Powys 15.5% (14.2%)

Causeway Coast and Glens 15.5% (21.4%)

Bradford 15.4% (16.2%)

Charnwood 15.4% (18.9%)

Torbay 15.4% (14.1%)

Angus 15.4% (16.4%)

North Tyneside 15.3% (15.4%)

High Peak 15.3% (18.8%)

Stevenage 15.3% (7.4%)

Forest of Dean 15.3% (15.2%)

East Ayrshire 15.3% (14.9%)

Fife 15.3% (17.3%)

Sunderland 15.2% (18.2%)

Nuneaton and Bedworth 15.2% (19.0%)

Tendring 15.2% (15.6%)

Newport 15.2% (19.7%)

Breckland 15.1% (14.8%)

Gwynedd 15.0% (14.5%)

Cannock Chase 14.9% (16.1%)

Broadland 14.9% (10.3%)

Slough 14.9% (16.3%)

Milton Keynes 14.9% (14.5%)

Calderdale 14.8% (14.7%)

West Lindsey 14.8% (12.2%)

North Warwickshire 14.8% (16.9%)

Falkirk 14.8% (13.4%)

Swansea 14.8% (15.7%)

Carlisle 14.7% (17.9%)

Lincoln 14.7% (17.5%)

Basingstoke and Deane 14.7% (8.1%)

Ards and North Down 14.7% (15.3%)

Derry City and Strabane 14.6% (16.0%)

Maldon 14.5% (8.8%)

Medway 14.5% (14.7%)

Conwy 14.5% (14.0%)

Carmarthenshire 14.5% (12.9%)

South Ribble 14.4% (13.7%)

Kettering 14.4% (14.6%)

Peterborough 14.4% (15.7%)

Epping Forest 14.4% (13.2%)

Kensington and Chelsea 14.4% (11.9%)

Cambridge 14.3% (15.0%)

Dacorum 14.3% (14.7%)

South Lanarkshire 14.3% (16.4%)

Flintshire 14.3% (13.9%)

Hackney 14.2% (11.9%)

Perth and Kinross 14.2% (13.9%)

Neath Port Talbot 14.2% (16.9%)

Bridgend 14.2% (14.9%)

Gateshead 14.1% (15.0%)

Luton 14.1% (17.2%)

Brentwood 14.1% (6.7%)

Ryedale 14.0% (2.2%)

Walsall 14.0% (15.1%)

Salford 13.9% (14.6%)

Wigan 13.9% (17.1%)

Hertsmere 13.9% (13.8%)

Newham 13.9% (15.9%)

West Devon 13.9% (14.4%)

Great Yarmouth 13.8% (18.9%)

Wrexham 13.8% (17.6%)

Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon 13.8% (12.9%)

Telford and Wrekin 13.7% (15.8%)

Coventry 13.7% (17.1%)

Dudley 13.7% (14.2%)

Brighton and Hove 13.7% (17.4%)

Isle of Anglesey 13.7% (10.5%)

Lancaster 13.6% (14.0%)

Kirklees 13.6% (14.4%)

Wolverhampton 13.6% (11.4%)

Portsmouth 13.6% (16.6%)

South Somerset 13.6% (11.0%)

Cheshire East 13.5% (10.9%)

Broxbourne 13.5% (16.7%)

West Berkshire 13.4% (11.2%)

Redcar and Cleveland 13.3% (17.1%)

Sheffield 13.3% (11.7%)

Derbyshire Dales 13.3% (11.5%)

Basildon 13.3% (12.2%)

Wandsworth 13.3% (10.3%)

Tunbridge Wells 13.3% (13.9%)

Halton 13.2% (13.2%)

Derby 13.2% (14.0%)

Shropshire 13.2% (10.8%)

North Norfolk 13.2% (14.5%)

Argyll and Bute 13.2% (11.5%)

North West Leicestershire 13.1% (6.7%)

Wyre Forest 13.1% (13.4%)

Isle of Wight 13.1% (13.7%)

Rutland 13.0% (10.4%)

Eastbourne 13.0% (11.3%)

Swale 13.0% (17.9%)

Stroud 13.0% (7.3%)

Vale of Glamorgan 13.0% (7.9%)

Cardiff 13.0% (15.6%)

Southend-on-Sea 12.9% (13.3%)

Croydon 12.9% (10.1%)

Rushmoor 12.9% (12.8%)

North Somerset 12.9% (11.9%)

Leicester 12.8% (15.2%)

Bexley 12.8% (14.0%)

Merton 12.8% (12.6%)

Vale of White Horse 12.8% (10.3%)

Chichester 12.8% (9.2%)

Huntingdonshire 12.7% (17.2%)

Colchester 12.7% (15.5%)

Tewkesbury 12.7% (18.1%)

Stockport 12.6% (14.5%)

Northampton 12.6% (13.8%)

Thurrock 12.6% (14.0%)

Castle Point 12.6% (10.4%)

Dumfries and Galloway 12.6% (17.3%)

Stockton-on-Tees 12.5% (13.0%)

East Lindsey 12.5% (15.1%)

Welwyn Hatfield 12.5% (11.8%)

Southampton 12.5% (14.4%)

Cherwell 12.5% (12.1%)

Swindon 12.5% (13.7%)

West Lancashire 12.4% (22.1%)

Bassetlaw 12.4% (12.6%)

Lambeth 12.4% (13.1%)

Lewes 12.4% (8.9%)

Mole Valley 12.4% (18.0%)

Pembrokeshire 12.4% (16.2%)

North Lincolnshire 12.3% (13.7%)

Tamworth 12.3% (15.0%)

Worcester 12.3% (8.9%)

Denbighshire 12.3% (17.9%)

Preston 12.2% (13.2%)

Lewisham 12.2% (11.4%)

South Gloucestershire 12.2% (10.2%)

Exeter 12.2% (6.6%)

Mid and East Antrim 12.2% (16.5%)

Leeds 12.1% (14.3%)

East Northamptonshire 12.1% (15.1%)

East Suffolk 12.1% (13.4%)

Sutton 12.1% (11.8%)

Oxford 12.1% (12.8%)

Midlothian 12.1% (15.7%)

Boston 12.0% (8.1%)

Southwark 12.0% (16.3%)

Tower Hamlets 12.0% (14.5%)

Wealden 12.0% (10.7%)

East Lothian 12.0% (11.4%)

Na h-Eileanan Siar 12.0% (12.7%)

South Derbyshire 11.9% (15.5%)

Herefordshire 11.9% (13.0%)

South Norfolk 11.9% (14.1%)

Windsor and Maidenhead 11.9% (11.4%)

Aberdeen 11.9% (16.0%)

Northumberland 11.8% (13.6%)

Pendle 11.8% (15.4%)

Redbridge 11.8% (12.9%)

Westminster 11.8% (16.9%)

Blaby 11.7% (9.0%)

Mid Suffolk 11.7% (8.2%)

Tandridge 11.7% (8.1%)

Wiltshire 11.7% (13.8%)

East Staffordshire 11.6% (18.3%)

Hounslow 11.6% (13.1%)

Wirral 11.5% (13.3%)

Central Bedfordshire 11.5% (14.8%)

Greenwich 11.5% (14.7%)

Islington 11.5% (20.3%)

Folkestone and Hythe 11.5% (10.8%)

Tonbridge and Malling 11.5% (8.1%)

Cornwall 11.5% (12.9%)

Wyre 11.4% (8.5%)

Bury 11.4% (11.8%)

Chesterfield 11.4% (18.0%)

Newcastle-under-Lyme 11.4% (15.5%)

Havant 11.4% (16.3%)

New Forest 11.4% (9.1%)

Bournemouth, Christchurch and Poole 11.4% (11.0%)

Barking and Dagenham 11.3% (16.5%)

Moray 11.3% (14.5%)

East Renfrewshire 11.2% (9.5%)

Newry, Mourne and Down 11.2% (13.0%)

Trafford 11.1% (9.9%)

Newark and Sherwood 11.1% (12.1%)

Bromsgrove 11.1% (15.9%)

Hillingdon 11.1% (11.1%)

Fareham 11.1% (7.0%)

Gosport 11.1% (13.3%)

East Devon 11.1% (10.0%)

Melton 11.0% (9.2%)

Three Rivers 11.0% (6.7%)

Highland 11.0% (12.9%)

Scottish Borders 10.9% (14.2%)

South Northamptonshire 10.8% (9.0%)

Solihull 10.8% (11.5%)

Hammersmith and Fulham 10.8% (12.5%)

Bracknell Forest 10.8% (11.3%)

Maidstone 10.8% (17.7%)

Adur 10.8% (11.2%)

Mid Devon 10.8% (9.6%)

Hambleton 10.7% (9.7%)

Rhondda Cynon Taf 10.7% (15.8%)

Darlington 10.6% (13.8%)

St. Helens 10.6% (12.9%)

West Suffolk 10.6% (15.4%)

Barnet 10.5% (9.1%)

Kingston upon Thames 10.5% (9.3%)

Buckinghamshire 10.5% (n/a)

South Lakeland 10.4% (6.3%)

Daventry 10.4% (11.1%)

Ashfield 10.4% (13.9%)

Orkney Islands 10.4% (15.7%)

Mid Ulster 10.4% (12.9%)

Ealing 10.3% (11.3%)

Havering 10.3% (12.0%)

North Devon 10.3% (12.7%)

Monmouthshire 10.3% (8.0%)

East Riding of Yorkshire 10.2% (10.8%)

Richmondshire 10.2% (14.6%)

East Hampshire 10.1% (9.0%)

Eastleigh 10.1% (8.4%)

Warrington 10.0% (9.9%)

Sefton 10.0% (7.7%)

Harborough 10.0% (7.4%)

North East Derbyshire 9.9% (8.0%)

Bedford 9.9% (16.7%)

Spelthorne 9.9% (13.3%)

Aberdeenshire 9.9% (15.5%)

Lisburn and Castlereagh 9.9% (8.4%)

Gedling 9.8% (15.4%)

Babergh 9.8% (13.8%)

Arun 9.8% (10.5%)

East Hertfordshire 9.7% (8.9%)

Bath and North East Somerset 9.7% (11.2%)

City of Edinburgh 9.7% (13.0%)

Braintree 9.5% (17.8%)

North Hertfordshire 9.5% (12.9%)

Haringey 9.5% (14.6%)

Test Valley 9.5% (8.7%)

Craven 9.4% (8.4%)

Watford 9.4% (16.5%)

Dorset 9.4% (10.9%)

Mendip 9.4% (13.1%)

Fylde 9.3% (4.5%)

Mid Sussex 9.3% (12.0%)

Shetland Islands 9.3% (7.2%)

York 9.2% (11.7%)

South Oxfordshire 9.2% (17.9%)

Harrogate 9.0% (9.4%)

Stratford-on-Avon 9.0% (10.6%)

Waltham Forest 9.0% (14.0%)

Runnymede 9.0% (14.1%)

Selby 8.9% (14.5%)

Bromley 8.9% (11.4%)

Cheshire West and Chester 8.8% (13.3%)

Reigate and Banstead 8.8% (11.5%)

Hart 8.7% (7.7%)

Cheltenham 8.7% (8.4%)

Staffordshire Moorlands 8.5% (12.8%)

Rochford 8.5% (11.6%)

Horsham 8.4% (10.0%)

St Albans 8.3% (6.7%)

Elmbridge 8.3% (5.0%)

Eden 8.2% (9.5%)

Rushcliffe 8.2% (5.8%)

Brent 8.2% (11.1%)

Richmond upon Thames 8.2% (6.2%)

Antrim and Newtownabbey 8.2% (13.0%)

Uttlesford 8.1% (13.4%)

Stirling 7.8% (9.5%)

South Staffordshire 7.7% (11.6%)

Harrow 7.6% (8.6%)

Hinckley and Bosworth 7.4% (7.0%)

Chelmsford 7.3% (17.3%)

Lichfield 7.1% (7.5%)

Stafford 6.9% (15.0%)

Wokingham 6.7% (7.5%)

South Kesteven 6.6% (10.7%)

Camden 6.6% (9.2%)

Cotswold 6.6% (11.3%)

Torridge 6.4% (11.1%)

South Cambridgeshire 6.3% (12.3%)

East Dunbartonshire 6.2% (8.3%)

Woking 6.1% (6.4%)

Winchester 6.0% (6.4%)

Guildford 5.9% (11.5%)

Surrey Heath 5.7% (11.2%)

East Cambridgeshire 5.5% (15.5%)

Epsom and Ewell 5.5% (7.8%)

Dartford 5.1% (17.2%)

South Hams 5.1% (8.7%)

Sevenoaks 4.8% (12.7%)

Waverley 4.4% (9.1%)

West Oxfordshire 3.7% (12.1%)

Oadby and Wigston 3.2% (13.1%)