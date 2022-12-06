Major incident in Wolverhampton as fire engulfs factories and stops trains

Firefighters

A major incident has been declared in Wolverhampton after a fire engulfed multiple factory units.

The West Midlands Fire Service said more than 100 firefighters were on the scene where a 200m-squared fire has caused all nearby trains to be stopped.

Wolverhampton Police said they were assisting at the scene and had closed roads, adding that the public should stay away from the area.

West Midlands Ambulance Service was also there providing “specialist resources”.

“We can confirm that this fire involves multiple factory units, measuring a total of approximately 200m x 200m,” West Midlands Fire Service said.

“All nearby trains have been stopped.

Major incident declared in Horsley Fields, Wolverhampton. WMFS currently have 20 appliances and 2 Hydraulic platforms dealing with a large fire within numerous derelict factories. Please avoid the area if possible due to on coming emergency services. — West Midlands Fire Service (@WestMidsFire) December 5, 2022

“Our crews are tackling the blaze from multiple angles, and we have more than 100 firefighters in attendance.

“Our High Volume Pumping Unit (HVP) is pumping water from a nearby canal.