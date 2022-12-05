Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Two teenagers face trial over stabbing murder of boy, 17

UK NewsPublished:

Jesse Nwokejiobi died at the scene after an attack near Logan’s Meadow, a small reserve next to the River Cam.

Jesse Nwokejiobi, 17, was stabbed to death
Jesse Nwokejiobi, 17, was stabbed to death

Two teenage boys are facing a trial next year charged with the murder by stabbing of a 17-year-old boy in Cambridge.

Jesse Nwokejiobi died at the scene after an attack near Logan’s Meadow, a small reserve next to the River Cam, on November 19.

Two 16-year-old boys, who were arrested at properties in south London, appeared before Cambridge Crown Court on Monday charged with Jesse’s murder.

Jesse Nwokejiobi murder
Jesse Nwokejiobi (Cambridgeshire Police/PA)

They were not asked to enter a plea and no application for bail was made.

Both defendants were remanded in custody until a plea hearing at Cambridge Crown Court on January 6.

Judge Mark Bishop set a provisional trial date of May 30, 2023, with the venue to be confirmed.

UK News

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News