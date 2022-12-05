Two teenagers face trial over stabbing murder of boy, 17

Jesse Nwokejiobi, 17, was stabbed to death

Two teenage boys are facing a trial next year charged with the murder by stabbing of a 17-year-old boy in Cambridge.

Jesse Nwokejiobi died at the scene after an attack near Logan’s Meadow, a small reserve next to the River Cam, on November 19.

Two 16-year-old boys, who were arrested at properties in south London, appeared before Cambridge Crown Court on Monday charged with Jesse’s murder.

Jesse Nwokejiobi (Cambridgeshire Police/PA)

They were not asked to enter a plea and no application for bail was made.

Both defendants were remanded in custody until a plea hearing at Cambridge Crown Court on January 6.