Children affected by domestic abuse given automatic victim status

NSPCC warning

Children who have been affected by domestic abuse will be treated as victims regardless of whether they were present during violent incidents, the CPS has announced.

Under the updated legal guidance, children will get automatic access to support such as mental health and safeguarding services.

Prosecutors will also be asked to specifically consider the impact domestic abuse has on children when making a charging decision.

This will include speaking to schools or Child Services to support evidence of long-term abuse.

Kate Brown, CPS domestic abuse lead, said that growing up in a violent or toxic home has a “long-lasting” impact on children.

“Growing up in a violent and toxic home has a hugely damaging and long-lasting impact on children,” she said.

“Today’s guidance, which recognises them as victims, not only offers them automatic support but means the effect on them is considered as part of the justice process.

“There’s no doubt that having a clear understanding of the family dynamic and how a young victim may respond to the criminal justice process, will help us bring more abusers to court.”

She added that domestic abuse represents a third of all crime referred to the CPS.