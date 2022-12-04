What the papers say – December 4

British newspapers

The papers take a look at royal dramas, nurses strikes and the migrant crisis.

Reported tensions on the eve of the the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s new Netflix series are front page of the Daily Mirror, The Sun and the Sunday Express.

SUN ON SUNDAY: Harry – Brits need lessons #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/wIvn08Vfse — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) December 3, 2022

The Observer and The Daily Telegraph report on the nurses’ ongoing industrial dispute.

SUNDAY TELEGRAPH: Pharmacies drafted in to break NHS strike / ⁦@vicderbyshire⁩ – the taboo I had to break #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/o1krT9kYEX — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) December 3, 2022

The Government has yet to begin construction on buildings promised to house migrants, with ministers “stalling” on the plan to end the use of hotels, according to The Independent.

INDEPENDENT DIGITAL:: Ministers stall on plan to end use of migrant hotels #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/mwQdRHaiQv — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) December 3, 2022

The Sunday Times adds the Tories are planning “tough new laws” for asylum seekers that would remove the right to stay from anyone who arrives illegally.

SUNDAY TIMES: Panicking Tories plan tough new laws on asylum #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/5XAdsEJUsV — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) December 3, 2022