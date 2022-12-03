What the papers say – December 3

British newspapers

The front pages report on the death of six children due to an outbreak of Strep A.

The Daily Telegraph, The Independent, the Daily Mirror and the Daily Mail lead on the Strep A breakout, which the latter says is linked to lockdowns.

The Times reports on more planned nurses strikes.

The FT Weekend says Russia is gathering a “shadow fleet” of oil tankers to circumvent western restrictions on oil sales.

The iWeekend reports the number of people who regret voting Leave is increasing.

Half a million homes are missing out on energy bill assistance, according to The Guardian.

The Daily Express reports the Duke of Sussex is approaching the “point of no return”, according to a royal expert.

The Sun leads on an exclusive interview with Tyson Fury in which the heavyweight boxer promises to “KO” Derek Chisora.

