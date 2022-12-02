William and Kate pictured at rehearsals for Earthshot Prize awards ceremony

The Prince of Wales during rehearsals for the Earthshot Awards at MGM Music Hall at Fenway in Boston

The Prince and Princess of Wales have been pictured behind the scenes during rehearsals for the Earthshot Prize being staged in the US city of Boston.

William’s environmental awards will see singer Billie Eilish lead a stellar entertainment line-up during a ceremony – dubbed the prince’s “world cup” moment – that aims to celebrate and scale up environmental solutions to repair the planet.

Ahead of the event being staged on Friday evening at the MGM Music Hall at Fenway, the prince is due to meet US President Joe Biden.

Kate pictured during rehearsals for Earthshot (Chris Jackson/PA)

But the couple’s three-day trip to Boston, which ends on Friday, has been overshadowed by the race row that saw William’s godmother Lady Susan Hussey resign as a royal aide after she repeatedly questioned a prominent black British-born domestic abuse charity boss about where she “really came from”.

A trailer promoting the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s Netflix docuseries was released on Thursday, with the timing interpreted by some royal commentators as a snub to William and Kate.

In a black-and-white image released of Kate she is seen in silhouette walking across the stage of the theatre as an image of a cloud-filled sky is projected behind the royal.