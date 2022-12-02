Teenagers, aged 15 and 16, charged with murdering 16-year-old boys

The scene at Titmuss Avenue, Thamesmead, in south-east London, following the fatal stabbings of two 16-year-old boys just a mile apart

Two teenagers, aged 15 and 16, have been charged with the murders of 16-year-olds Charlie Bartolo and Kearne Solanke just a mile apart in south-east London, the Metropolitan Police said.

Kearne was knifed in Titmuss Avenue, Thamesmead, and Charlie was found in Sewell Road, Abbey Wood, on Saturday.

The Metropolitan Police said a 16-year-old boy had been arrested on Tuesday and a 15-year-old boy later in the day.

They will appear in custody at Bromley Magistrates’ Court on Friday charged with the murders.

The Met were called at about 5.10pm on Saturday to reports that people had been injured at both locations.

Both youths were pronounced dead.