Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Roads ‘could come to a standstill’ as National Highways workers go on strike

UK NewsPublished:

The action will coincide with planned strikes by RMT members on the railways.

A Highways Agency traffic officer driving on the M6 near Chorley
A Highways Agency traffic officer driving on the M6 near Chorley

Union members working on England’s roads have announced 12 days of strike action over Christmas and the new year.

Members of the Public and Commercial Services union (PCS) at National Highways, who plan, design, build, operate and maintain the country’s roads, will take part in a series of staggered strikes from December 16 to January 7.

The union said the action risks bringing roads to a standstill.

The action will coincide with planned strikes by RMT members on the railways.

PCS general secretary Mark Serwotka said: “We know our members’ action could inconvenience travellers who plan to visit their relatives over the festive period, but our members have been placed in this situation by a government that won’t listen to its own workforce.

“With the serious cost-of-living crisis, they deserve to be paid properly for the important work they do, keeping our roads running safe and free.

“The Government is in the driving seat here – it’s in a position to stop these strikes by putting money on the table.”

PCS will be announcing strike dates in other departments, including the Home Office, over the next few weeks.

UK News

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News