Myleene Klass launches festive jumper range for Save the Children with daughters

Myleene Klass

Myleene Klass and her daughters have launched a range of sustainable festive jumpers to celebrate Save the Children’s Christmas Jumper Day.

The musician and presenter, 44, joked the design process – which took place around her kitchen table with Ava, 15, Hero, seven, and son Apollo – was “just like any of the major fashion houses”.

Featuring two designs, one of a Christmas pudding playing the guitar branded with the slogan “Party Pud” and the other a dancing sprout with the slogan “Twist and Sprout”, the limited-edition series is a nod to the family’s musical talents.

The jumpers feature two designs, one of a Christmas pudding and the other a dancing sprout (Save The Children/PA)

To ensure sustainability is at the forefront of the charity’s annual fundraiser, the designs have been printed in the UK on a limited run of 250 second-hand vintage sweatshirts.

Klass, who has been an ambassador for the charity for 10 years, said: “I think everyone has a really clear idea now on the direction we need to go when it comes to fashion.

“It’s about keeping it sustainable and being responsible as to what we’re putting out there. It’s brilliant that we’ve got all these jumpers now that are vintage.”

Her eldest daughter Ava added: “I think the younger generation especially are really focusing on climate change and we’re learning about the ways we can make a difference.

“You can still get involved in Christmas Jumper Day and have so much fun, but you can help the planet at the same time.”

Myleene Klass and her daughters Ava and Hero visit a messy play session at a Save the Children supported Early Learning Community in West London (Save The Children/PA)

Having spent the last 10 years visiting the charity’s work in the UK and overseas, Klass took Ava and Hero to an Early Learning Community for children with special educational needs so her daughters could see the kind of projects that money from the sale of their jumpers could support.

They spent the day with children and their parents at a play session in West London and got involved in a flour fight, teaching piano and making plasticine animals.

These sessions provide children with a safe space to play while their parents get advice and support.

Klass said it felt “quite emotional” having her daughters there, adding: “There’s something very powerful about children helping other children because they speak the same language, so to now have my children at an age where they can join in is brilliant.”

The jumpers designed by Klass and her daughters are available to purchase from the Save The Children online shop, with 100% of proceeds going to the charity.

Save the Children said its Christmas Jumper Day – being held on December 8 and which asks those taking part to donate £2 – has raised more than £30 million since launching in 2012.