The full list of Joules shops that will close on Thursday

Administrators said that 133 jobs will be lost in the move.

Joules

Administrators for retailer Joules will close 19 stores with the loss of 133 jobs as they announced a rescue deal for the company.

Next and Joules founder Tom Joule will take over the business after it went into administration last month.

The full list of shops that will close on Thursday is below.

– Carmarthen
– Cheltenham
– Chichester
– Edinburgh
– Exeter
– Gateshead
– Lyme Regis
– Newbury
– Northcote Road
– Oxford
– Peak Village
– Peterborough
– Reigate
– Salcombe Fore Street
– Sherborne
– Southwold Little Joule
– St Davids
– Waterloo
– Watford

