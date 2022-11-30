The 114 HSBC branches due to close next year

HSBC has said it is closing 114 bank branches across the UK from April next year.
Here is a list of all sites due for closure and when they will shut.
Blandford Forum – April 18
Bexhill-on-Sea – April 18
Abergavenny – April 18
Cromer – April 18
St Ives – April 18
St Austell – April 18
Bristol Downend – April 25
Leominster – April 25
Market Bosworth – April 25
Alton – April 25
Shaftesbury – April 25
Wilmslow – May 2
Whitley Bay – May 2
Coleraine – May 2
Bideford – May 2
Gainsborough – May 2
Launceston – May 2
Arnold – May 9
Didcot – May 9
Brecon – May 9
Minehead – May 9
Dover – May 9
Stamford – May 16
Whitby – May 16
Halesowen – May 16
Stroud – May 16
Brighouse – May 16
Bridport – May 23
Hove – May 23
Fakenham – May 23
Sudbury – May 23
Liskeard – May 23
Bristol Filton – May 30
Dundee – May 30
Waltham Cross – May 30
Hinckley Road, Leicester – May 30
Market Harborough – May 30
Stourport-on-Severn – May 30
Stirling – June 6
Pocklington – June 6
Chepstow – June 6
Knutsford – June 6
Frome – June 6
Portadown – June 6
Penarth – June 13
Ilkley – June 13
South Shields – June 13
Skipton – June 13
Honiton – June 13
Sleaford – June 13
Twickenham – June 20
Ross-on-Wye – June 20
Hertford – June 20
Wells – June 20
Bicester – June 20
Oakham – June 20
New Milton – June 27
Lewes – June 27
Pontypool – June 27
Beccles – June 27
St Neots – June 27
Wadebridge – June 27
Portishead – July 4
Droitwich – July 4
Leatherhead – July 4
Palmers Green – July 4
Coalville – July 4
Park Gate – July 11
Wetherby – July 11
Port Talbot – July 11
Kingswinford – July 11
Long Eaton – July 11
Horsforth – July 18
Gosforth – July 18
Harpenden – July 18
Bognor Regis – July 18
Marlow – July 18
Bromborough – July 18
Christchurch – July 25
Seaford – July 25
Blackwood – July 25
Norwich Mile Cross – July 25
Ripley – July 25
Tonbridge – July 25
Bristol Westbury on Trym – August 1
Ormskirk – August 1
Putney – August 1
Ashton under Lyne – August 1
Kenilworth – August 1
Reigate – August 8
North Finchley – August 8
Cirencester – August 8
Henley on Thames – August 8
Denbigh – August 8
Finchley Road, London – August 15
Chippenham – August 15
Bethnal Green – August 15
Hornchurch – August 15
Colwyn Bay – August 15
Dorchester – August 22
Morley – August 22
Wymondham – August 22
Ryde – August 22
Windsor – August 22
Cardiff Rhyd y Penau – August 29
Leighton Buzzard – August 29
Eastwood – August 29
Oxted – date TBC
Epworth – date TBC
Holsworthy – date TBC
Tenby – date TBC
Hythe – date TBC
Cowbridge – date TBC
Settle – date TBC