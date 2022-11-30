Matt Hancock reflects on ‘controversial’ I’m A Celebrity stint after show finale

Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg

Matt Hancock has said he knew joining I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! would be “controversial” but that ultimately “millions of people” voted for him.

The former health secretary, 44, whose stint in the Australian jungle prompted criticism from the Prime Minister and MPs across the political spectrum, came third during the series finale on Sunday, claiming 21.7% of the initial public vote.

This placed him behind former England footballer Jill Scott in first place and Hollyoaks actor Owen Warner as runner-up.

During the post-series Coming Out Show on Thursday, he will be seen exiting the campsite to be reunited with his partner Gina Coladangelo and attending a wrap party.

Hancock resigned as health secretary in June last year after he was caught breaking coronavirus social distancing rules by having an affair with Coladangelo, then his aide, in his ministerial office.

Driving to the production site, he is seen asking her: “Of course I’m curious to how it’s gone, was I authentically me?”

Coladangelo replies: “It took a few days I felt for you to relax.

Hancock adds: “When I was being grilled in the early days, I felt like people were asking me on behalf of the British public.

“I knew going in it would be controversial but I also know millions of people have voted for me.”

Hancock also breaks into an Ed Sheeran song, much to her embarrassment.

His arrival turned heads, but his triumphant return from Trials kept Camp smiling. Matt Hancock is leaving the Jungle in third place ? #ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/Xx4YxX7Mbv — I'm A Celebrity… (@imacelebrity) November 27, 2022

The episode also sees Coladangelo saying: “I think it’s fair to say that Matt underestimated the scale of the reaction to him coming into the jungle.

“He’s made of tough stuff, this summer we trekked around Mont Blanc together in four days.

“My last words to him were just be yourself, be the Matt I know and it’ll go really well.”

After being reunited with friends and family at a hotel outside camp, Coladangelo introduces herself to Boy George, who had a fractious relationship with Hancock on the show.

The Culture Club frontman tells her: “It’s all cool love, we got on in the end.”

The special episode will also show the moments after each contestant was eliminated from camp and reunited with friends and family.

The I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! contestants for 2022 (ITV/PA)

ITV broadcaster Charlene White, who was first out, is seen being greeted by her sister Carina and calling their father who tells them he thought Hancock would be the first person voted out by the public.

White replies: “It turns out I’m less popular than Matt Hancock, dad. Who knew?”

Comedian Seann Walsh’s exit from the camp sees him greeted by his pregnant partner Grace, who shows him her growing bump to his delight.

He tells her: “All I could think about in there was you and coffee” before heading to the catering tent for a full English breakfast.

Former England rugby player Mike Tindall’s exit sees him greeted by his wife Zara, the Queen’s granddaughter, and they embrace on the bridge.

“It’s been a long few weeks, the kids have missed him so it’ll be nice to get him out,” she says.

Co-hosts Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly ask if his budgie smuggler swimming shorts are a “regular occurrence” in their home life, which she confirms prompting laughter.

On the car journey to the hotel, Tindall refers to soap actress Sue Cleaver as he says: “I’m sorry I had a camp wife in there but she was brilliant” to which Zara jokingly responds, “Cheating on me.”

They are greeted by radio DJ Chris Moyles carrying a bucket of beers who tells Zara, “I looked after him for you in there” with her replying, “Did you enjoy his spooning and his hugs?”

Asked how he feels to be back with his wife, Tindall says: “It’s just too much, let’s never do this again.”

Reflecting on her win, football star Scott says: “The aim was never to be Queen of the jungle, just to complete the journey.

“I still can’t believe it, it’s going to take a while for it to sink in.”