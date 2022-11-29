What the papers say – November 29

British newspapers

England taking on Wales in Qatar and changes to the Government’s Online Safety Bill feature among the stories on the nation’s papers.

The Daily Mirror, The Sun and the Daily Star all dedicate their front pages to the much-anticipated World Cup group stage clash between England and Wales.

Tuesday's English front page vs Tuesday's Welsh front page Time to choose your side #ENG #WAL #tomorrowspaperstoday pic.twitter.com/SEeKygV6s7 — The Mirror (@DailyMirror) November 28, 2022

Tomorrow's front page: Harry Kane and Gareth Bale to face off in the World Cup's first all-British clash https://t.co/78Bu0sfDu2 pic.twitter.com/pNcjwP1y1B — The Sun (@TheSun) November 28, 2022

Meanwhile, The Times and The Telegraph report on the Government’s amendments to the Online Safety Bill, which would boost protections for children and remove controversial measures that would have forced social media sites to take down material designated “legal but harmful”.

Tuesday’s TIMES: “Social media firms told to protect young or pay price” #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/qVgUv4Q6X8 — Allie Hodgkins-Brown (@AllieHBNews) November 28, 2022

The front page of Tuesday's Daily Telegraph''Social media fines for child accounts''#TomorrowsPapersToday Sign up for the Front Page newsletterhttps://t.co/JIMevXrNiU pic.twitter.com/YJzwhpPnUG — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) November 29, 2022

The Guardian leads with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak signalling the end of the “golden era” of relations between Britain and China, while The Independent says police in China have cracked down on widespread anti-Covid protests.

Guardian front page, Tuesday 29 November 2022: Sunak warning over China as Xi continues crackdown on protest pic.twitter.com/oPYbHT8Eh9 — The Guardian (@guardian) November 28, 2022

A Tory rebellion is brewing over England’s onshore wind ban, according to the i.

Tuesday’s i – “Tory rebellion on wind farms new threat to PM’s authority” #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/kQfQBr0S2W — Allie Hodgkins-Brown (@AllieHBNews) November 28, 2022

The Daily Mail says up to 200 private schools could be forced to close if Labour follows through on plans to scrap their tax breaks.

Tuesday’s Daily MAIL: “Keir’s Class War Threat To 200 Private Schools” #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/lLJoM58IiI — Allie Hodgkins-Brown (@AllieHBNews) November 28, 2022

The Financial Times reports European Central Bank president Christine Lagarde has warned the firm “is not done” raising interest rates.

Tuesday’s FINANCIAL Times: “Lagarde says ECB ‘not done’ raising rates despite signs of easing inflation” #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/0ew4issgsP — Allie Hodgkins-Brown (@AllieHBNews) November 28, 2022

And Metro carries comments from Olena Zelenska, the wife of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, who claims Russian soldiers have been given orders to rape civilians.