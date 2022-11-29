Ukraine’s First Lady joins Camilla at event to highlight violence against women

Queen Consort

The Queen Consort has said that “heinous crimes” committed against women and girls must end, as she was joined by Ukraine’s First Lady at an event to raise awareness of such violence.

Olena Zelenska was one of about 300 people at a reception at Buckingham Palace, where Camilla told guests of her determination to “remember and to listen” to survivors’ stories, which she said were two of the most powerful ways to help.

Ms Zelenska, who is addressing Parliament in London on Tuesday, said it “means a lot” that she was invited to the reception at the palace.

The wife of the Ukrainian president said many rapes had been committed since Russian president Vladimir Putin’s invasion of her country and that it was important the democratic world unites in the face of violence against women and girls.

First Lady of Ukraine Olena Zelenska (Yui Mok/PA)

Speaking to the PA news agency through a translator, she said: “We now face a huge amount of rapes of Ukrainian women and children by Russian soldiers.

“This afternoon I will have the honour to speak in front of the Parliament of the UK.

“The youngest victim of rape (in Ukraine) is four and eldest is 85.

“When the efforts of the democratic world unite to combat challenges like this, it always gives hope that we will win.”

Camilla had a private meeting with Ms Zelenska in the Regency Room of Buckingham Palace after the reception.

Others at the event included Queen Mathilde of Belgium, Queen Rania of Jordan and Crown Princess Mary of Denmark.

Former Spice Girl Mel B and television presenter Lorraine Kelly were also present, and Carrie Johnson, the wife of former prime minister Boris Johnson, and Mr Johnson’s sister, Rachel Johnson.

Politicians included Home Secretary Suella Braverman and Health Secretary Steve Barclay.

Camilla also met reality TV star Zara McDermott, who has spoken about her efforts to end the scourge of “revenge porn”.

Mel B, whose full name is Melanie Brown, praised Camilla for her bravery in focusing on what the singer said is still something of a taboo subject.

The performer, who was made an MBE for her work with domestic violence charity Women’s Aid, told the PA news agency : “I think it’s quite amazing and quite brave for her to give awareness to something that is somewhat still a bit taboo. But there’s such an epidemic of it.

“It’s just brilliant that she’s kind of lifting up the sheet (on the subject) and not saying ‘this is what I would do’; she’s saying ‘I’m giving everyone a platform to be able to raise awareness and talk about it’, which is brilliant.”

During her speech Camilla recited the names of some women killed this year, as she said we “refuse to be desensitised by cold facts and figures”.

She told guests, who included survivors of such violence: “You are also evidence that we can have hope as we head towards our goal of ending violence against women and girls.

“Armed with that hope, let us press on. Let us not lose this precious opportunity to speak up and to galvanise action that will see the end of these heinous crimes forever.

“With determination and courage, we will succeed.”

Mina Smallman, the mother of murdered sisters Nicole Smallman and Bibaa Henry, said Camilla was “interested and engaged” when they spoke.

Ms Smallman said: “(She) gave me words of encouragement and spoke about my bravery and (told me) ‘don’t give up, keep going’, which was great.”

The reception took place as part of the United Nations’ 16 Days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence.