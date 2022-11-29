Mobile and broadband firms urged to raise awareness of social tariffs

Social tariffs can make a big difference to people on low incomes, but millions of households are missing out.

Almost all packages offer superfast speeds and start from as little as £10 a month.

Find out what’s on offer and if you could be eligible: https://t.co/DWKnZpExPK https://t.co/qeM9cS3675

— Ofcom (@Ofcom) November 29, 2022