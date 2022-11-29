England fans in party mood after cruising to victory against Wales in World Cup

Fans watch Wales v England â FIFA World Cup 2022

England fans were in party mode after cruising to victory against Wales in their “Battle of Britain” World Cup game.

Drinks were thrown in the air in fan parks across the nation on Tuesday, with chants of “It’s coming home” being sung loudly after the goals went in.

England won the game 3-0 thanks to a goal from Manchester City star Phil Foden and a brace from Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford.

Dejected Wales fans at the 4TheFans Fan Park at The Tramshed, Cardiff (David Davies/PA)

There was a carnival atmosphere outside the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium in Qatar ahead of kick-off, with both sides exchanging chants – including England fans with a drum giving a rendition of “You’re going home tonight”.

But at the end of the game Wales fans were seen leaving viewing areas in Swansea, with others holding their heads in their hands as they watched their side crash out of the tournament.

England on the other hand will face Senegal in the knockout stage of the competition on Sunday, after topping the group.

England fans celebrate after the final whistle at BoxPark Wembley (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Scott Kind, 49, who lives in Qatar, said it was a “brilliant result” and he was pleased to see players in the England squad get time on the pitch.

Asked if he had seen what he wanted to see, he said: “Second half yep, they need to be quicker moving the ball around, but it was good.”

On England’s hopes for the rest of the tournament, Mr Kind said: “Decent draw second round and we’ll see – I don’t want to jinx it.”

England fans celebrate after Phil Foden’s goal at the Morningside Arena in Leicester (Tim Goode/PA)

Wales fan Huw Phillips, 54, from Carmarthen, said they “held their own” in the first half but were “under the cosh” in the second, adding: “The dream is over but the boys have done well.

“I’m very proud, never been prouder.”

Mr Phillips said he has “thoroughly enjoyed” the trip to Qatar, adding: “I’m so glad I came because I’d ummed and ahhed.”

Rashford’s performance prompted comments of “what a star” being shouted loudly at the TV screens in a London pub in Chinatown, as he was substituted in the 75th minute.

Welsh fans looking dejected at the Swansea Fan Park in Singleton Park (Jacob King/PA)

Before the game, the Prince and Princess of Wales posted on Twitter to say “Here we go… may the best team win!” in English and Welsh.

Sports minister Stuart Andrew was pictured inside the stadium wearing the One Love anti-discrimination armband.