Sports minister to wear OneLove rainbow armband at England-Wales World Cup clash

UK NewsPublished:

Seven European countries, including the two home nations, abandoned plans to wear the anti-discrimination symbol after Fifa threatened sanctions.

Rugby League World Cup 2021 Tournament Launch – Museum of Science and Industry

Sports minister Stuart Andrew will wear the rainbow-coloured armband prohibited by Fifa when he attends the World Cup clash between England and Wales in Qatar.

The Conservative frontbencher, who is gay, said it was “really unfair” that football’s governing body prevented the captains of England and Wales donning the OneLove anti-discrimination armband at the 11th hour.

Seven European countries, including the two home nations, abandoned plans to wear the anti-discrimination symbol after Fifa threatened sporting sanctions.

Mr Andrew’s decision to wear the armband risks upsetting the World Cup’s Qatari hosts, with homosexuality still illegal in the Gulf state.

Fans attending matches earlier in the tournament also reported having rainbow items, including T-shirts and Wales bucket hats, confiscated by officials before Fifa later insisted they should be allowed in stadiums.

Mr Andrew told ITV News: “I will most definitely be wearing the OneLove armband.

“I want to show support and I was delighted to see that the German minister who attended a recent match has worn it, I think it is important that I do so.

“And I think it’s been really unfair on the England and Welsh team that at the 11th hour they were stopped by Fifa from doing it.”

2022/23 England men’s kits Handout Photo
England’s Harry Kane wearing a OneLove captain’s armband before Fifa threatened sanctions over the symbol (The FA/PA)

England and Wales meet at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium on Tuesday for their final group B fixture.

The Three Lions currently top the group and need just a point to guarantee their progress to the knockout stages while Wales must win and hope for a favourable result between Iran and the USA.

