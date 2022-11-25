Notification Settings

‘Potentially hazardous substances’ found on dead body in Wigan

UK NewsPublished:

Anyone who had direct contact with the body is urged to speak to officers or seek medical advice immediately.

Greater Manchester Police urged anyone who has had direct contact with a body believed to have potentially hazardous substances on it to contact officers or seek medical advice immediately (Nick Potts/PA)
Substances described as “potentially hazardous” are believed to be on the body of a person found dead in Wigan, police said.

Officers have urged anyone who had direct contact with the body to speak to officers or seek medical advice immediately.

Greater Manchester Police said they were called to reports of a body on Kilburn Drive in Shevington, Wigan at around 7pm on Thursday.

The force said officers are working to identify the person and enquiries are ongoing.

Police said the scene is contained and there is believed to be no wider risk to the surrounding area.

They urged anyone with information about the incident to contact the force.

Members of the public can pass information to police via LiveChat or by calling 101 quoting incident number 000910 of 25/11/2022.

