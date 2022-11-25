Ofgem proposes reforms to protect customers and strengthen energy suppliers

Smart Meter Energy Usage

Energy regulator Ofgem has proposed reforms designed to protect customers and ensure energy suppliers are resilient to market shocks.

It comes days after it told 17 British energy suppliers they have to improve how they deal with vulnerable customers, with the watchdog identifying “severe weaknesses” at five firms.

A raft of energy suppliers have collapsed since the start of last year after being unable to cope with soaring energy prices.

The Government is facing a roughly £6.5 billion bill for the collapse of supplier Bulb alone.

Today we’ve launched a package of reforms that ⚡️Better protect consumers from market instability? Ringfence the money suppliers need to use to buy renewable energy? Reinforce the rules around how suppliers use credit balances Read more here ➡️ https://t.co/P8Xi1WAFl2 pic.twitter.com/u1GB1zIN8C — Ofgem (@ofgem) November 25, 2022

The regulator said on Friday the fresh proposals include introducing capital requirements to ensure suppliers have enough cash to deal with future energy shocks.

It said it will also require suppliers to ring-fence money they need to buy renewable energy and more closely monitor the use of customers’ credit balances to stamp out misuse by firms.

Ofgem said it is seeking feedback on the plans and hopes to publish the reforms in the spring.

Chief executive Jonathan Brearley said: “The energy crisis has had a profound impact on the sector, its business models, our approach to its regulation and the way we think about risk.

“These proposals will provide protections, checks and balances for consumers, suppliers and the entire sector to create a more stable market.

“We want suppliers to be able to be innovative and dynamic, while also making sure they are financially stable and that customers’ money is protected.

“Ultimately, we have a responsibility as a sector to ensure we are protecting consumers’ interests by making sure our financial regulations are as robust as they can be.