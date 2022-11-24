What the papers say – November 24

British newspapers

The front pages feature pressure on the Government, huge numbers of parking tickets and trouble at the Coastguard.

The Daily Mirror says the UK’s biggest fraud sting has brought down a phone number spoofing site used by criminals to scam thousands of victims out of millions of pounds.

Nicola Sturgeon insists “democracy won’t be denied” after the Supreme Court blocked a second Scottish independence referendum, reports Metro.

Tomorrow’s Paper Today ? REFERENDUM INDY BIN ? Bid for second Scottish independence vote blocked? But furious Sturgeon says ‘democracy won’t be denied’#tomorrowspaperstoday pic.twitter.com/TFp4OC4uco — Metro (@MetroUK) November 23, 2022

Documents seen by The Guardian indicate Tory peer Michelle Mone and her children secretly received £29 million from the profits of a PPE firm awarded large Government contracts after she recommended it to ministers.

Guardian front page, Thursday 24 November 2022: Revealed – Conservative peer Michelle Mone secretly received £29m from 'VIP lane' PPE firm pic.twitter.com/2hr1yob6fb — The Guardian (@guardian) November 23, 2022

Rishi Sunak faces pressure from businesses and unions to scrap his planned “bonfire of EU rules”, says the Financial Times.

Just published: front page of the Financial Times UK edition Thursday November 24 https://t.co/VXzG9HPtz1 pic.twitter.com/9tRJzAN8hv — Financial Times (@FinancialTimes) November 23, 2022

Downing Street officials have told i the Government needs to introduce new policies to placate unhappy MPs.

The Daily Telegraph reports GP practices could be named and shamed as new league tables are set to show the surgeries offering the least number of appointments.

The front page of today's Daily Telegraph: 'GPs to go on shame list over access' Sign up for the Front Page newsletterhttps://t.co/x8AV4Oomry pic.twitter.com/0KgtgSfDu5 — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) November 24, 2022

The Independent has been briefed that overstretched Coastguard staff working up to 20 hours per day made mistakes during the response to a mass drowning tragedy in the Channel one year ago today.

INDEPENDENT DIGITAL: Coastguard failings in Channel migrant deaths #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/pwlZHCAKez — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) November 23, 2022

The first drug proven to slow dementia could be available in the UK next year, reports the Daily Express.

Thursday's Front Cover: New dementia drug could be ready next year https://t.co/Lh97eYX5Kq#TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/RPc8Qe5wV3 — Daily Express (@Daily_Express) November 23, 2022

The Daily Mail says motorists are being hit with a record 30,000 parking tickets per day.

The Government will soon begin a £25 million public information campaign to show people how to reduce energy consumption, according to The Times.

THE TIMES: Britons told how to save energy #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/tyEyRLQadQ — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) November 23, 2022

TV presenter Jonnie Irwin claims in The Sun that A Place In The Sun axed him when he revealed his terminal cancer diagnosis.

On tomorrow's front page: 'Place In The Sun axed me after I got cancer,' says distraught presenter Jonnie Irwinhttps://t.co/OBYNjCfeI7 pic.twitter.com/6WaI6otloC — The Sun (@TheSun) November 23, 2022

And the Daily Star asks “how do you spell schadenfreude” after Germany’s 2-1 World Cup loss to Japan.