Man to face trial over murder of young mother

Madison Wright

A man has denied the murder of a young mother and will face a trial next year.

Madison Wright, 30, of Basildon in Essex, was wearing a pink top, black trousers and flip-flops when she was last seen alive on July 22, Essex Police said.

Her car, a black Vauxhall Astra, was found four days later, on July 26, in Brackendale Avenue in Basildon, and her body was discovered in Wat Tyler Country Park in the town on July 30.

Gary Bennett, 37, of Caister Drive, Pitsea, pleaded not guilty to the murder of Ms Wright when he made a brief appearance at Basildon Crown Court on Thursday.

Madison Wright’s family described her as a ‘happy, gentle, thoughtful and kind person’ (Family handout/PA)

The defendant, who appeared by video-link from Chelmsford Prison, was remanded in custody and is due to stand trial from March 13 next year.

In an earlier tribute released through police, Ms Wright’s family described her as a “happy, gentle, thoughtful and kind person”.

“Our family has suffered a loss that is unimaginable and irreparable, and the void Madison leaves will never be filled,” they said.

“Her life has been stolen from not just her but from all of us.