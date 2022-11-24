Charles tells Indonesian President he is ‘saddened’ by earthquake disaster

King Charles III

The King has sent a message of condolence to the President of Indonesia following the devastating earthquake that struck his country.

Charles said he and the Queen Consort we’re “saddened” to hear about the tragic loss of life especially the number of young people who have died following the natural disaster.

Earlier this week the earthquake struck the main Indonesian island of Java killing scores of people and injuring hundreds.

Cianjur in West Java was hit by the 5.6 magnitude quake according to the US Geological Survey data.

President of the Indonesian Republic Joko Widodo (Leon Neal/PA)

In his message to President Joko Widodo, Charles said: “My wife and I were deeply saddened to hear of the tragic loss of life and injuries following the earthquake in Cianjur, West Java.

“It is particularly upsetting to know how many young lives have been cut short, and our hearts go out to all those families who have lost their loved ones.

“I can only begin to imagine how challenging it must be for those responding to this appalling disaster.