What the papers say – November 23

British newspapers

Many of the mid-week papers react to more looming strikes by the rail union.

Metro, the Daily Express and the Daily Mail accuse union boss Mick Lynch of trying to ruin Christmas with the industrial action.

Tomorrow's Paper Today ? IT'S MICK GRINCH ? Union boss denies ruining Christmas with new wave of two-day strikes#tomorrowspaperstoday pic.twitter.com/xy3pwSMGhh — Metro (@MetroUK) November 22, 2022

Elsewhere, The Times reports that the NHS is “picking up the tab” of the online betting industry, with a surge in suicidal gambling addicts turning up to A&E.

The Times: Big rise in gambling addictions – NHS lambasts ‘predatory’ betting firms #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/okEEiPHxPb — George Mann ?⚒️? (@sgfmann) November 22, 2022

Menopausal women working in the NHS will be able to work from home if their symptoms require it, The Daily Telegraph says.

The front page of today's Daily Telegraph: 'Menopausal NHS staff can work from home' Sign up for the Front Page newsletterhttps://t.co/x8AV4Oomry pic.twitter.com/VS7jjqp54R — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) November 23, 2022

The Guardian carries a warning from doctors that poverty is forcing sick people to keep going to work.

Guardian front page, Wednesday 23 November 2022 – Doctors' warning: poverty forcing sick people to keep going to work pic.twitter.com/YE9CG4E1sM — The Guardian (@guardian) November 22, 2022

The Independent splashes with the Christmas appeal it has launched to help people during the cost-of-living crisis.

The Prime Minister has been forced to back down over proposed amendments to the Levelling Up Bill, the i reports.

Wednesday's front page: Rebels force Sunak to back down on housing#TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/g44s94i9ZF — i newspaper (@theipaper) November 22, 2022

The Financial Times writes that the founder of the cryptocurrency exchange FTX used it as his “personal fiefdom” before its implosion, a court has heard.

Just published: front page of the Financial Times UK edition Wednesday November 23 https://t.co/NISbcqJiqd pic.twitter.com/5C0QOJzy3u — Financial Times (@FinancialTimes) November 22, 2022

The Sun has King Charles presenting its “Who Cares Wins” award to a “brave doctor”.

On tomorrow's front page: King Charles presents The Sun's #WhoCaresWins award to brave doctor https://t.co/iODgFP1dfM pic.twitter.com/gamDZSx1yG — The Sun (@TheSun) November 22, 2022

The Daily Star splashes with Argentina’s loss to Saudi Arabia at the World Cup.