Wave of strikes set to be held across the country

Rail Strikes

Strike action by workers across the country in disputes over pay, pensions, jobs and conditions is set to escalate in the weeks before Christmas, with the likelihood of industrial action continuing into 2023.

Here are some of the strikes or ballot results planned:

– November 24: Royal Mail workers, 70,000 university lecturers and teachers in the Educational Institute of Scotland union will strike in separate disputes.

– November 25: A second day of industrial action by Royal Mail members of the Communication Workers Union and lecturers in the University and College Union.

– November 25: A strike ballot among hundreds of thousands of NHS workers in the Unison union closes.

– November 26: Train drivers in 11 companies, belonging to the Aslef union, will strike in a long running dispute over pay.

– November 27: Aslef members at LNER start an overtime ban in a separate row over terms and conditions.

– November 28: Members of the GMB in Scotland’s ambulance service strike over pay.

– November 30: Another strike by Royal Mail workers and lecturers.

– November 30: A strike ballot among NHS workers in the Unite union closes.

– December 1: Another Royal Mail Strike.

– December 5: Members of the Fire Brigades Union start voting on strikes over pay.

– December 7 and 8: Members of the Scottish Secondary Teachers Association and NASUWT will strike in Scotland.

– December 9, 11, 14, 15, 23 and 24: More strikes by Royal Mail workers.

– December 12: Strike ballot among members of the Royal College of Midwives closes.

– December 13/14: 48-hour strike by Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union members on Network Rail and 14 train operators.

– December 16/17: Another 48-hour RMT strike.

– Mid December: Civil servants in the Public and Commercial Services union start a month of industrial action.

– December 18: RMT members on Network Rail and 14 train operators start overtime ban, until January 2.

– January 3/4: Another 48-hour RMT strike.

– January 6/7: Another 48-hour RMT strike.