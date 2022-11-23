Thames Water lifts hosepipe ban but urges continued caution

A woman waters her garden with a hosepipe

Thames Water, which supplies 15 million people, is lifting the hosepipe ban it imposed in the summer.

The company said that, thanks to customer support and recent wet weather, including above-average rainfall, restrictions on water use are no longer required.

When it announced the ban, Thames Water said levels in its reservoirs were “much lower than usual”.

The hosepipe ban is now over. Thank you for your brilliant efforts to save water since it was put in place in August. Why not carry on the good work? See how much water (and money) you could save on our calculator.https://t.co/hSferIYavb — Thames Water ? (@thameswater) November 22, 2022

The hosepipe ban came into effect on August 24 after a drought was officially declared across most of England following the driest July for 50 years and the driest first half of the year since 1976.

Thames Water thanked customers and businesses for their support in saving water, adding that demand for water reduced significantly during the ban, supporting supply and helping to keep taps flowing.

This, coupled with recent heavy rain, has meant that river and reservoir levels have started to improve.

Chief executive Sarah Bentley said: “We are grateful to our customers for their support in saving water during the hosepipe ban.

“Small changes can make a huge difference when it comes to preserving water and we’re thankful to all our customers for their efforts.

“Careful consideration has gone into our decision to remove the ban. Despite the recent rain, we still need to protect our future water supply.

“We need more rain throughout winter to ensure our rivers and reservoirs are fully recharged, ready for spring and summer next year.”

Thames Water said storage levels are improving at many reservoirs across the region, including Farmoor, which supplies approximately 480,000 customers across Oxfordshire and Wiltshire, where water levels have returned to near-normal levels of 87%.

Ms Bentley added: “Whilst storage levels have improved at many of our reservoirs, we’re not out of the woods yet.

“Some sites in west London remain below average, which is why we’re adopting a cautious approach and carefully monitoring water levels throughout autumn and winter.”