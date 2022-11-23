Sunak appoints leading KC to investigate bullying claims against Raab

Prime Minister’s Questions

A senior lawyer has been appointed by Rishi Sunak to look into complaints of bullying behaviour by Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab.

Commercial and employment law specialist Adam Tolley KC will look into the claims made against Mr Raab after two formal complaints were submitted about his conduct.

Downing Street has indicated Mr Tolley’s remit could extend to other allegations about Mr Raab after a series of claims related to his time as foreign secretary and his first stint in the Ministry of Justice.

Mr Raab, who returned as Justice Secretary when the Prime Minister took office, requested the independent investigation after the two formal complaints about his actions.

I have written to the Prime Minister to request an independent investigation into two formal complaints that have been made against me. I look forward to addressing these complaints, and continuing to serve as Deputy Prime Minister, Justice Secretary, and Lord Chancellor. pic.twitter.com/3lmJR76e6b — Dominic Raab (@DominicRaab) November 16, 2022

Mr Tolley was appointed by the Prime Minister and will report to him.