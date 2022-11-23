Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Sunak appoints leading KC to investigate bullying claims against Raab

UK NewsPublished:

Senior lawyer Adam Tolley will investigate allegations made about the Deputy Prime Minister.

Prime Minister’s Questions
Prime Minister’s Questions

A senior lawyer has been appointed by Rishi Sunak to look into complaints of bullying behaviour by Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab.

Commercial and employment law specialist Adam Tolley KC will look into the claims made against Mr Raab after two formal complaints were submitted about his conduct.

Downing Street has indicated Mr Tolley’s remit could extend to other allegations about Mr Raab after a series of claims related to his time as foreign secretary and his first stint in the Ministry of Justice.

Mr Raab, who returned as Justice Secretary when the Prime Minister took office, requested the independent investigation after the two formal complaints about his actions.

Mr Tolley was appointed by the Prime Minister and will report to him.

Downing Street said Mr Sunak will not have to act on any findings made by the investigation because as Prime Minister he remains the ultimate arbiter of the Ministerial Code.

UK News

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News