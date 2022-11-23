Notification Settings

Regional versions of BBC One HD to be rolled-out in England

UK NewsPublished:

To deliver these improvements on Freesat and Sky devices, the BBC will no longer have local programmes available in standard-definition.

MediaCityUK – Salford
Regional versions of BBC One in high definition will be rolled-out in England next year, the corporation had said.

Viewers with Freesat, Freeview, Sky and YouView devices will be able to watch HD without having to switch-over to standard viewing for local programming.

BBC One is already broadcast in HD in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland on digital terrestrial and satellite platforms.

BBC Stock
BBC Broadcasting House in London (Ian West/PA)

Kieran Clifton, BBC director of distribution said: “By Spring next year, viewers in England will be able to receive BBC One HD for their region and not have to tune away to watch their local news and programming.

“This, coupled with upgrades to BBC channels that aren’t currently available on some devices in HD, will mean viewers will get a more easily accessible, better quality experience when watching BBC programmes from early next year.”

Sky’s Glass, Virgin Media Cable, Stream, BT’s TV Box Pro and TV Box Mini all have BBC One HD available regionally already.

The BBC aims for the rollout of BBC One HD for Freeview, Sky, YouView and Freesat viewers by April 2023.

Satellite viewers on Sky and Freesat will also soon enjoy HD versions of BBC Two Northern Ireland, BBC ALBA and BBC Parliament.

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

