Corgi catches King’s eye during Gray’s Inn visit

The King

The King has met judges, barristers, students and a corgi at one of the Inns of Court in London.

Charles, Royal Bencher at The Honourable Society of Gray’s Inn, met Masters of the Bench and was reunited with a portrait of himself that was painted more than 40 years ago.

The picture by June Mendoza of the then Prince of Wales was completed in 1979.

It was commissioned to commemorate his appointment as Royal Bencher in 1975.

The chair in the portrait, which can still be seen on display in the Benchers’ Entrance, was made specially for a visit to the Inn by Queen Elizabeth II in 1956.

Charles was given an Inn tie as a gift and quipped that it was “the Inn thing”, adding: “Terribly helpful to have an extra one to choose from.”

On arrival, the King greeted residents, tenants and staff of the Inn, one of whom was joined by a corgi, which caught his attention.

During the visit, he met staff, students and barristers in Gray’s Inn Hall.

Many of the students are undertaking post-graduate studies in order to be called to the Bar, and some are recipients of scholarships from the Inn.

Charles toured the gardens before meeting children from the local school based within the Society’s grounds, as well as garden staff, who gave him jars of honey.

Gray’s Inn is one of the Inns of Court – the historic societies that have educated and trained barristers in England and Wales for more than 600 years.

Gray’s has an active membership of around 5,500, including around 300 student members at any one time.