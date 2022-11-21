Further rail strikes ‘highly likely’, rail union warns

Rail Strikes

A leading rail workers’ union has warned it is “highly likely” that more strikes will be called after accusing employers of refusing to make an offer aimed at resolving the long-running dispute over jobs, pay and conditions.

The Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) said train operators and Network Rail had promised to make proposals following “intensive talks” which ended last week.

The RMT said it suspended strike action on the basis that new proposals would be made by November 17.

The union said it has no new proposals to consider or put to its members.

The RMT’s National Executive Committee will meet on Tuesday to consider the matter and it is “highly likely” that further phases of industrial action will be agreed.

General secretary of the RMT union, Mick Lynch (Yui Mok/PA)

RMT general secretary Mick Lynch said: “After a fortnight of talks, the train operators had committed to making a firm offer in writing for the first time today.

“They cancelled the meeting at an hour’s notice, and we can sense the hand of the Tory government in this as we believe that they are not allowing an offer to be made.

“This is on top of Network Rail failing to make a new proposal at the end of last week.

“Our members have shown their commitment to the dispute and to winning workplace justice in the re-ballot results last week and their union is equally determined to see this dispute through until we get a deal our members can support.

“We have been patient and have shown good faith which has not been returned.

“Therefore, I will be recommending that we set out further phases of sustained industrial action in support of our members.