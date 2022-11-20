1.5C target on ‘life support’ after Cop27, says Sharma

Alok Sharma delivers a keynote speech

Alok Sharma has warned that hopes of limiting global warming to 1.5C is “on life support”, after negotiators secured a last-minute deal at Cop27 in Egypt.

The UK Government representative at the conference and the outgoing Cop26 president criticised elements of the deal, in his speech at the closing plenary session of the UN climate summit.

While he said that progress on loss and damage has been “historic”, he warned that it was not a moment for “unqualified celebration”.

Alok Sharma said progress on loss and damage has been ‘historic’, but warned it was not a moment for ‘unqualified celebration’ (Yui Mok)

Officials and negotiators agreed a deal in the early hours of Sunday that will create a fund for compensating poor nations that are victims of extreme weather worsened by rich countries’ carbon pollution.

It is a big win for poorer nations which have long called for cash because they are often the victims of climate worsened floods, droughts, heat waves, famines and storms despite having contributed little to the pollution that heats up the globe.

But Mr Sharma indicated that the deal did not go far enough, as he told the closing session: “Many of us came here to safeguard the outcomes that we secured in Glasgow, and to go further still.

“In our attempts to do that, we have had a series of very challenging conversations over the past few days.

“Indeed those of us who came to Egypt to keep 1.5 degrees alive, and to respect what every single one of us agreed to in Glasgow, have had to fight relentlessly to hold the line.

We cannot backslide on the #GlasgowClimatePact We must emerge from #COP27 with a package of outcomes that keeps 1.5 alive and protects the world’s most vulnerable Pleased to join @HACoalition ministers to call for greater progress in final push at #COP27 https://t.co/s8RsC63iQr pic.twitter.com/trYVxnU8dC — Alok Sharma (@AlokSharma_RDG) November 19, 2022

“We have had to battle to build on one of the key achievements of Glasgow.”

Mr Sharma’s speech, delivered after what appeared to be fraught and last-minute efforts to broker a consensus, pointed out the gaps in the agreement.

“We joined with many Parties to propose a number of measures that would have contributed to this. Emissions peaking before 2025, as the science tells us is necessary.

“Not in this text.

“Clear follow-through on the phase down of coal. Not in this text.

A clear commitment to phase out all fossil fuels. Not in this text.

“And the energy text, weakened, in the final minutes.”

He continued: “Friends, I said in Glasgow that the pulse of 1.5 degrees was weak.

“Unfortunately, it remains on life support.