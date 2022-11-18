William arrives at RAF base to learn about Typhoon jets

Royal visit to RAF Coningsby

The Prince of Wales has arrived at RAF Coningsby to learn about the work needed to keep Typhoon jets in the air – and open a new boxing club.

William is visiting the the RAF base in Lincolnshire in his role as Honorary Air Commandant of RAF Coningsby.

The former RAF search and rescue helicopter pilot arrived by helicopter and was greeted by Group Captain Billy Cooper, commander of the base.

The Prince of Wales arrives by helicopter for a visit to RAF Coningsby in Lincolnshire (Joe Giddens/PA)

During the visit, William will spend time in the Air Traffic Control Centre to hear about Project Marshall, a multi-billion-pound equipment upgrade programme of air traffic control radar services across Lincolnshire.

On display will be new technologies used by ground crews from exoskeletons to virtual reality headsets, which allow the maintenance of Typhoon jets, flown by two Typhoon squadrons based at RAF Coningsby, to be carried out more efficiently.