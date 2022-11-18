Rishi Sunak accused of shielding super-rich by maintaining non-dom tax loophole

Rishi Sunak is putting the Tory Party first, and the country second.

He's too weak to stand up to his own MPs, never mind the oil and gas giants making billions.

Labour would scrap his oil and gas giveaway, scrap the non-dom tax break, and stand up for working people. pic.twitter.com/4HXLg7esJG

— Keir Starmer (@Keir_Starmer) November 9, 2022