No decision yet on reinstating Trump’s Twitter account – Elon Musk

Taoiseach visit to the US

No decision has been made on reinstating former US president Donald Trump’s Twitter account, owner Elon Musk has announced.

Posting on the social media site which the billionaire recently bought, Mr Musk announced that other controversial figures Kathie Griffin, Jorden Peterson and Babylon Bee would have their accounts reinstated.

Kathie Griffin, Jorden Peterson & Babylon Bee have been reinstated. Trump decision has not yet been made. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 18, 2022

He posted: “New Twitter policy is freedom of speech, but not freedom of reach.

“Negative/hate tweets will be max deboosted & demonetized, so no ads or other revenue to Twitter.

“You won’t find the tweet unless you specifically seek it out, which is no different from rest of Internet.”

He continued: “Note, this applies just to the individual tweet, not the whole account.

“Kathie Griffin, Jorden Peterson & Babylon Bee have been reinstated.

“Trump decision has not yet been made.

He posted the series of Tweets after stating: “Freedom Fridays …”

Comedian Griffin was banned earlier this month from Twitter under a prohibition of “parody” accounts after changing her account name to match that of the Tesla chief executive.

Right wing author and psychologist Dr Peterson was suspended by Twitter in July after he posted about transgender actor Elliot Page, which the site ruled had violated its rules on “hateful content”.

The account of Christian satirical news site Babylon Bee was suspended for the same reason after it posted in March: “The Babylon Bee’s Man of the Year is Rachel Levine,” referring to the US Assistant Health Secretary, who openly identifies as a trangender woman.