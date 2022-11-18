Legionnaires’ disease bug found in showers at police college

Tulliallan

Traces of the Legionnaires’ disease bug have been found in shower heads at a police training college.

The discovery was made during routine testing at the Scottish Police College at Tulliallan in Fife on Wednesday.

Police Scotland said that the shower heads are being replaced and contingency plans are in place.

It is understood that no-one has become unwell as a result of the discovery at the college, a key training site for the force.

The college is a key training site for the force (Robert Perry/PA)

Legionnaires’ disease is a potentially very serious lung infection which people can catch if they breathe in tiny droplets of water which contain bacteria that causes the infection.

Police Scotland chief inspector Rachael Burns said: “On Wednesday 16 November 2022, routine testing detected traces of Legionnaires’ disease in five shower heads at the Scottish Police College at Tulliallan.

“The shower heads are being replaced and contingency plans are in place.”

Legionnaires’ disease is usually caught from things such as air conditioning systems, hot tubs and humidifiers, in places like offices, hotels or hospitals where the bacteria have got into the water supply.