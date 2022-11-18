King bans foie gras in all royal residences, according to Peta

Royal reception for businesses

Animal rights group Peta has said it has received confirmation that the King has put a stop to foie gras being served in all royal residences.

The King previously removed the controversial pate from his royal residences while still the prince of Wales.

Now Peta says it has received a letter from the Royal Household confirming this policy has now been extended to Buckingham Palace and all other royal residences.

As a gesture of gratitude, the group is sending the King a hamper of ‘faux gras’ made by vegan chef Alexis Gauthier.

A Peta spokeswoman said: “As Prince of Wales, King Charles removed foie gras – a despicable product for which ducks and geese are force-fed until their livers swell up to 10 times their natural size before the animals are slaughtered – from his royal residences.

“Now, Peta has received confirmation that His Majesty’s compassionate policy extends to Buckingham Palace and all other royal residences.”

Elisa Allen, Peta vice president, said: “Peta encourages everyone to follow the King’s lead and leave foie gras off the menu this Christmas and beyond.”

Foie Gras can be imported and sold in the UK, but its production is banned.

The UK had proposed to prohibit its importation after Brexit, but these plans are now expected to be shelved.

Peta is also campaigning for the King to ditch ermine fur robes for his coronation next year and to use animal-friendly faux fur instead.