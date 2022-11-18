Deal stops British pensioner facing murder trial over wife’s death in Cyprus

Paphos in Cyprus

A British pensioner arrested over the death of his sick wife in Cyprus is no longer facing a murder trial after a deal was reached with Cypriot prosecutors, according a group working with his lawyers.

David Hunter, 75, is charged over the death of his wife Janice, 74, who died in December 2021 at the couple’s retirement home in the coastal resort town of Paphos, where many of the up to 60,000 British expatriates in Cyprus live.

Justice Abroad, which works to help people navigate foreign justice systems, said the parties informed the Paphos Assize Court at a hearing on Friday that there had been agreement regarding the facts of the case and that Mr Hunter will be entering a plea to manslaughter on December 5.

They said they are now hopeful the legal moves will lead to Mr Hunter being released from prison and able to return home after the next hearing.

David Hunter Case to be Heard on 5 December 2022 For Plea to Lesser Charge of Manslaughter and Mitigation.https://t.co/6Gt6Vy17G1 The family is raising funds to assist with legal costs to bring David home – https://t.co/KdTM4LYqCN @MichaelPolakLaw — JUSTICE ABROAD LTD (@expertsabroad) November 18, 2022

The organisation said it is working with Cypriot lawyers Nicoletta Charalambidou and Ritsa Pekri to help Mr Hunter, a former miner from Northumberland.

Michael Polak, director of Justice Abroad, said: “We are very pleased that the murder charge is no longer on the table as our objective all along has been to get David out of prison and back home as soon as possible.

“At the next hearing David’s strong mitigation, such as his good character and long and loving relationship with his wife, will be put before the court.

“We hope, given the particular facts of this case, and case law in similar cases from around the world, that the eventual sentence is one that the court could consider suspending.

“We thank everyone from the United Kingdom, Cyprus, and around the world for their support of David and his family at this difficult time.”

Earlier this year, Mr Hunter’s daughter Lesley told The Mirror that her mother had “begged him for a long time (to assist her death) and was very clear about what she wanted”.