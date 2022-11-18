Covid-19 infections fall across the UK for second week in a row

A person taking a Covid-19 lateral flow test (Danny Lawson/PA)

Covid-19 levels have fallen in all four UK nations for the second week in a row, with infections in England dropping below one million for the first time since mid-September.

Hospital numbers are also continuing to decrease, in fresh evidence the latest wave of the virus has peaked.

Health experts hailed the autumn booster vaccine programme as helping drive down infections – though nearly a quarter of over-70s have yet to receive a fresh jab.

The total number of people in private households in the UK testing positive for coronavirus stood at 1.1 million in the week to November 8, down 27% from 1.5 million in the previous week, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

The recent wave looks to have peaked at just over two million infections in mid-October.

This is well below the peaks seen earlier in the year, which saw infections climb to nearly four million in July and just under five million in March.

Sarah Crofts, ONS deputy director for Covid-19 infection survey analysis, said: “Though it may be too soon to say the recent wave of infections is behind us, we have seen a decrease across the whole of the UK for a second week.

“Infections in England are now under a million and at the lowest rate in seven weeks. We’ve also seen a decrease across every English region, and in every age group.

“Whilst it is reassuring to see these decreases, we will continue to monitor the data closely over the winter months.”

In England, the number of people testing positive for coronavirus in the week to November 8 was 940,700, or around one in 60 people, down from 1.3 million the previous week, or one in 40.

This is the first time infections in England have dropped below one million since the week to September 17.

England also has the lowest prevalence of the virus of all four UK nations.

Scotland has seen infections fall to 97,500, or one in 55 people, down from 107,300, or one in 50.

In Wales, 56,000 people were likely to have Covid-19 in the latest survey, the equivalent of one in 55 people, down from 72,400, which was one in 40.