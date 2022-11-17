Notification Settings

What the papers say – November 17

Published:

The imminent announcement of tax rises and potential spending cuts is on many of Thursday’s front pages.

British newspapers

The papers are led by today’s autumn statement from the Treasury.

Previews of the Chancellor’s budget and its accompanying justifications are front page of the Financial Times, The Daily Telegraph, Metro and the Daily Express.

The Guardian reports millions of people will face energy bill rises as Mr Hunt plans to adjust the cap on energy bills.

The Times says his tax rises will “target the wealthy” but the i characterises the budget as a “new age of austerity”.

The Bank of England’s criticism of Britain’s “damaged reputation” is front page of The Independent.

The Daily Mail reports supermarkets are beginning to limit the number of boxes of eggs customers can purchase.

Security services uncovered at least 10 plots by Iranian “spies” to “kidnap or kill Brits on UK soil”, according to the Daily Mirror.

The Sun reports English striker Ivan Toney has been charged over 232 breaches of FA betting rules.

And the Daily Star leads on Donald Trump’s bid for the 2024 US presidency, commenting: “Orange man vows to conquer red planet.”



