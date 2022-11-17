Speed restrictions imposed on rail network as ‘extreme rainfall’ forecast

⚠️ ?️ Over a month's worth of rain is expected to fall in many areas across Eastern Scotland between now and 0700 on Saturday.

For your safety, speed restrictions will come into place later today – check your journey on our app before travelling over the next few days. 1/2 https://t.co/q3nbIOst4A

— ScotRail (@ScotRail) November 17, 2022