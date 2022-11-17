Notification Settings

Manchester Police evacuate flats after finding chemicals and firearms

UK NewsPublished:

Police arrested two men, a 37-year-old and a 43-year-old, on suspicion of possession of firearms.

File photo dated 19/11/21 of a police tape

Greater Manchester Police have evacuated homes on Mossley Road in Ashton-Under-Lyne after finding firearms and “unidentified chemicals” in a flat.

Nearby flats were evacuated as a “standard safety precaution” while an investigation is carried out. Members of the public are advised to avoid the area.

Chief inspector Robert MacGregor said: “Following the discovery of these chemicals this afternoon, we have been working with our colleagues from (Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue) while they carry out the appropriate assessments and this evacuation is purely a precaution.

“I would like to reassure the local community that we don’t believe there to be any wider threat to the public.

“Anyone with information relating to this incident is asked to contact Police on 101, or by calling Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, quoting log number 2396 of the 16th November 2022.”

