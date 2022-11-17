Notification Settings

Foreign Secretary welcomes release of former British ambassador to Myanmar

UK NewsPublished:

Myanmar’s military-controlled government announced on Thursday that it was releasing and deporting Vicky Bowman as part of a wider prisoner amnesty.

The Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office gave an update on former British ambassador to Myanmar Vicky Bowman who had been jailed (Clive Gee/PA)
The Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office gave an update on former British ambassador to Myanmar Vicky Bowman who had been jailed (Clive Gee/PA)

The Foreign Secretary has called for all those “unjustly imprisoned” in Myanmar to be set free from jail as he welcomed the release of former British ambassador to the country.

Vicky Bowman was arrested with her husband, who is a Myanmar national, in the city of Yangon in August.

She had been running a business consultancy and had reportedly been arrested on charges of violating immigration laws by failing to register her change of address.

She was given a one-year prison term in September for failing to register her residence.

She served as British ambassador to Myanmar from 2002 until 2006 and is listed by the Institute for Human Rights and Business as the director of the Myanmar Centre for Responsible Business.

Myanmar’s military-controlled government announced on Thursday that it was releasing and deporting Ms Bowman as part of a wider prisoner amnesty to mark the country’s National Victory Day.

Foreign Secretary James Cleverly tweeted: “I welcome the release of Vicky Bowman and others from detention in Myanmar today.

“All those unjustly imprisoned in Myanmar should be released.”

