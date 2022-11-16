Raab asks PM for independent inquiry after two formal complaints about behaviour

Cabinet meeting

Dominic Raab has confirmed that two separate complaints have been made about his conduct and asked the Prime Minister to open an independent investigation into the allegations.

The Deputy Prime Minister and Justice Secretary has been facing a series of allegations he bullied officials and deployed rude and demeaning behaviour in previous Cabinet roles.

He tweeted on Wednesday that he had “written to the Prime Minister to request an independent investigation into two formal complaints that have been made against me”.

“I look forward to addressing these complaints, and continuing to serve as Deputy Prime Minister, Justice Secretary, and Lord Chancellor,” he said.

Mr Sunak, who is in Indonesia at the G20 summit, has so far stood by Mr Raab, who will be further thrust into the spotlight when he deputises for him at Prime Minister’s Questions later on Wednesday.

In his letter to Mr Sunak, Mr Raab said: “I have just been notified that two separate complaints have formally been made against me, in parallel, from my time as foreign secretary and my first tenure as justice secretary, which ended in September of this year.

“I am, therefore, writing to request that you commission an independent investigation into the claims as soon as possible. I will co-operate fully and respect whatever outcome you decide.”