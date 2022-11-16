Offshore workers strike in dispute over pay

Offshore platform

Offshore workers are going on strike in a dispute over pay.

Unite Scotland said its members on the Petrofac-owned Repsol assets are taking part in a continuous overtime ban and 48-hour stoppage on Wednesday and Thursday.

The union said the dispute centres on the removal of a 10% equal time payment, and claims that Petrofac management reneged on a commitment to review benefits in 2020 when it blamed cuts on the downturn in oil and gas prices.

It balloted members for industrial action after they rejected a 3% pay offer.

Unite has demanded that the 10% cut be reversed, with pay increases reflecting inflationary costs, and that the company fulfils its obligation to review the other payments.

Sharon Graham, Unite general secretary, said: “Unite’s members at Petrofac’s Repsol assets have had enough.

“This organisation fails to realise that our members are resolute and determined to make sure the promise made back in 2020 to review the pay and benefits is fulfilled and will continue with action until it is.

“Unite is 100% with our Petrofac workers in seeking their demands for improvements on pay and benefits.”

Around 146 members, including deck crew, pipe fitters, riggers and safety technicians, are involved in the action at 11 locations.

A further 48-hour stoppage will take place on November 30 and December 1.

Unite regional officer John Boland said: “Unite’s members are due a decent pay rise after years of below-inflation increases and they accepted the word of their employer that they would uphold a commitment to do just that.

“However Petrofac have shown their true colours and broken their word and my members will no longer accept jam tomorrow.”