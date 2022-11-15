Prince of Wales presents shirts to England squad ahead of World Cup

The Prince of Wales presenting England captain Harry Kane with his shirt ahead of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar

The Prince of Wales visited the England squad at St George’s Park ahead of their trip to the World Cup in Qatar.

William joined a private meeting at the team’s Staffordshire training ground on Monday evening.

Video showed him presenting the players, including captain Harry Kane, Bukayo Saka and James Maddison, with their shirts.

England manager Gareth Southgate introduced William.

The Prince of Wales presenting an England shirt to Bukayo Saka at St George’s Park in Burton upon Trent, Staffordshire (PA)

“What we are going to do is ask his royal highness to present you with your shirts,” he said.

The players were then called up one by one.

William posed for an individual photo with each of them.

After the presentation, he told the team the whole country is behind them.

He said: “We are all rooting for you. Enjoy it.”

