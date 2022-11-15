Hunt says ‘difficulty’ of autumn statement will not drive him to drink in Commons

Jeremy Hunt and former chancellor Ken Clarke exercising his right to drink during a Budget statement (House of Commons/PA)

Jeremy Hunt has ruled out drinking alcohol in the House of Commons when he delivers his autumn statement “despite the difficulty of the package” to be announced.

The Chancellor gave a glimpse of the tone of Thursday’s announcement as he joked there will not be whisky in his glass when at the despatch box.

By tradition, the chancellor delivering a budget is the only occasion when a minister can drink alcohol at the despatch box.

Benjamin Disraeli drank brandy in the Commons (PA)

William Gladstone drank sherry with a beaten egg and Benjamin Disraeli had brandy.

Geoffrey Howe in the 1980s preferred gin and tonic and Ken Clarke whisky, but more recent chancellors, including Gordon Brown, Alistair Darling and George Osborne, have all drunk mineral water.