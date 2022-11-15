Covid campaigners send message to Matt Hancock in the I’m A Celebrity jungle

You can run to the jungle, @MattHancock, but you can't hide from reality.

We flew a plane above @ImACelebrity's camp with a message from @CovidJusticeUK. A noise complaint suggests it didn't go unheard.

Here's a sneak preview – more to come. #ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/3qDZguwoaZ

— 38 Degrees (@38degrees) November 15, 2022